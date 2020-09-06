Richmond Flying Squirrels to debut Flying Disc Golf at The Diamond on Sept. 10

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will open up the ballpark for Diamond Disc Golf presented by Woodfin beginning Thursday, Sept. 10 at The Diamond.

The nine-hole disc golf course will be open on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Time slots for up to four people can be reserved here for $10 per person.

The course begins behind the outfield of The Diamond with an entrance off Hermitage Road and navigates through the facility’s parking lots, onto the playing field and through the stadium’s seating areas.

Players submit their scorecards after finishing their round. The player with the best score each week will be presented with a Flying Squirrels Swag Bag.

Concessions, including food and drinks, are available for preordering to pick up after the group has concluded playing through the course. Preorders can be placed here. Drinks are also available for pick-up to enjoy while playing.

Diamond Disc Golf is part of the Flying Squirrels’ Diamond Experiences, including Movies in the Outfield and Funnville Friday Happy Hour: Party in the Plaza.

