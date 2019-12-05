Flying Squirrels President Lou DiBella elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

Published Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 12:46 pm

Richmond Flying Squirrels President and Managing General Partner Lou DiBella has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

DiBella was the Vice President in Charge of Programming for HBO, from 1989-2000, overseeing a golden period in televised boxing.

In 2000, he launched DiBella Entertainment, a full-service sports and entertainment company. DBE continues to be one of the most successful companies in boxing, and DiBella has been lauded in the boxing community for fighting the contractual exploitation of boxers by promoters.

“I’m humbled and I’m truly grateful for this recognition, an affirmation that I gave my best to the sport I love.” said DiBella, who has served in his role overseeing all aspects of the Flying Squirrels’ operations since the franchise’s founding in 2010.

“We are so proud of Lou,” Flying Squirrels VP and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “His tireless work ethic is an inspiration to all of us and he is a trusted and loyal friend to us as well. Lou is absolutely one of the most passionate people about life that I have ever met and he is family to me, the Squirrels and RVA.”

The 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will take place June 11-14 in Canastota, N.Y.

