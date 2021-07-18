Flying Squirrels power past Somerset

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored seven straight runs, all on homers, to pull away from the Somerset Patriots in a 7-3 rain-shortened win on Saturday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (36-29) picked up its 10th win in the last 14 games, beating Somerset (40-24) with a season-high four homers.

Down, 3-0, in the bottom of the second, Diego Rincones hit a three-run homer to even the score. Later in the inning, Simon Whiteman lifted a two-run home run to give the Flying Squirrels a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Vince Fernandez extended the lead to 6-3 with a solo home run to center field, his team-leading 13th this year and his fifth in the last nine games.

Will Wilson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, his first at Double-A, to cap a stretch of seven straight runs scored by the Flying Squirrels against Somerset starter Hayden Wesneski (Loss, 1-4).

The Patriots struck first in the first inning against Richmond starter Trenton Toplikar. Oswlado Cabrera hit an RBI double and Michael Beltre added an RBI single to give Somerset a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Max Burt hit a solo home run to open a 3-0 lead for the Patriots.

Richmond reliever Jose Marte (Win, 2-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Sandro Fabian went 3-for-3 for the Flying Squirrels.

