Flying Squirrels outhit Senators, but commit four errors in 10-2 defeat

The Richmond Flying Squirrels outhit the Harrisburg Senators but lost, 10-2, on Monday at FNB Field.

Harrisburg (46-36, 4-8) jumped on the board in the first inning against Richmond (30-50, 7-6) starter Brandon Beachy (Loss, 3-4) when Ian Sagdal hit a three-run homer.

The Senators added two more runs in the third. Michael A. Taylor and Adrian Sanchez combined for the first run of the inning before Sadgal lofted a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Sanchez and make it, 5-0.

Taylor added a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly before Sagdal struck again in the fifth. With runners on first and second, Sagdal laced an RBI double to center for his fifth RBI of the game, putting Harrisburg up, 7-0, and driving Beachy from the game.

Beachy allowed a career-high nine runs (eight earned) on six hits and a career-high five walks across his four innings.

After Tyler Cyr entered in relief, Harrisburg rounded out its scoring with three more runs in the fifth inning on an error by Zach Houchins, an error by Jonah Arenado and a wild pitch.

Richmond committed four errors in the loss.

Mario Sanchez (Win, 6-1) held the Flying Squirrels off the board until the sixth, when Jacob Heyward drilled a solo home run, his eighth of the year, down the left-field line. Two batters later, Hamlet Marte crushed a solo shot over the left-field fence.

Houchins finished the game 3-for-5 with a double to record his 16th multi-hit game since joining the Flying Squirrels.

The Flying Squirrels continue their three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday when right-hander Brandon Lawson (2-3, 3.90 ERA) is slated to start opposite right-hander Jackson Tetreault (2-4, 4.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

