Flying Squirrels, New Kent Winery to debut Feelin’ Squirrelly wine

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are partnering with New Kent Winery to present Feelin’ Squirrelly, a new wine set to debut at The Diamond this season.

Feelin’ Squirrelly is a white wine with natural flavors and a hint of peach. The new wine will be featured in cans available at The Diamond during the 2020 season and will be a featured item at New Kent Winery in the offseason starting this fall.

“We are excited about this new wine brand, not only at The Diamond but all around the RVA region, in conjunction with New Kent Winery,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “They did a great job of creating a crisp, refreshing wine for summer drinking while ‘Feelin’ Squirrelly’ at The Diamond.

“There is no crying in baseball but at The Diamond you can certainly wine.”

The Flying Squirrels are also debuting the Feelin’ Squirrelly Wine Club. Membership includes a Great 8 package, which features eight undated Field Level ticket vouchers for the 2020 season, a specialty wine stopper and a personalized digital card for happy hour prices during every Flying Squirrels home game.

Membership to the Feelin’ Squirrelly Wine Club is just $95, and Flying Squirrels full-season and partial-season ticket members can join for just $20. The Feelin’ Squirrelly Wine Club is open to members 21 years or older. Information on the club is available here.

The Flying Squirrels have partnered with New Kent Winery at Dombroski Vineyards, a family-owned operation in New Kent, Va.

“New Kent Winery and the Dombroski family are proud to have developed Feelin’ Squirrelly with Parney, Ben Rothrock and the Richmond Flying Squirrels team,” New Kent Winery co-founder Joe Dombroski said. “We have an amazing partnership now and have an amazing summer wine for baseball. Have a sip of Feelin’ Squirrelly and go nuts for the Flying Squirrels.”

The Flying Squirrels play their first home game of 2020 at The Diamond on April 16 against the Bowie Baysox. Information regarding group packages for the Flying Squirrels’ Opening Night are available here or by contacting the front office at 804-359-FUNN (3866).

