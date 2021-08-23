Flying Squirrels go deep three times in 5-2 Sunday win

Three home runs and steady pitching from the Richmond Flying Squirrels led to a 5-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves Sunday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (49-47) had four of their five total runs off home runs and launched 10 homers in the six-game series against the SeaWolves (50-45).

In the seventh inning with two outs, Diego Rincones smashed a solo home run to left field that gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead. Rincones hit homers in back-to-back games to close the homestand.

Heath Quinn rocketed a two-run homer in the eighth that pushed Richmond’s advantage to 5-2. Quinn finished the night 3-for-4 with a homer and a double.

Patrick Ruotolo (Save, 9) closed the night with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Andrew Navigato belted a solo home run in the fourth inning that put Erie ahead, 1-0. It was the first home run for Navigato with the SeaWolves.

In the bottom of the fourth, David Villar tied the game, 1-1, with a solo home run to right-center field. It was his 16th home run of the season, which ties Villar for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history.

Erie claimed a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning off a Kerry Carpenter RBI single against Richmond starter Aaron Blair.

With runners at second and third in the fifth inning, Sandro Fabian skied a sacrifice fly that brought home Brandon Martorano and tied the game, 2-2.

Blair produced 5.0 innings in his start, allowing two runs off four hits and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts.

Gerson Garabito (Win, 2-3) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. After allowing a leadoff single, Joey Marciano came back with a flyout and a double play for a scoreless eighth inning.

Erie starter A.J. Ladwig allowed seven hits and two runs over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts. Chavez Fernander (Loss, 1-1) allowed three runs, two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in relief.

The Flying Squirrels hit the road for two weeks starting with a six-game series against the Altoona Curve from Peoples Natural Gas Field. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (2-6, 4.23) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Jeff Passantino (1-6, 4.65) for the Curve.

The team returns to Richmond for their final home series of 2021 from Sept. 7-12 against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.