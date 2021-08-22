Flying Squirrels extend winning streak to four

The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened an early lead and pulled away from the Erie SeaWolves for a 14-4 win on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (48-47) tied the mark for the most runs in a game this season and picked up their fourth straight win in the series against the SeaWolves (50-45).

The SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Drew Ward.

Richmond claimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first off a two-run home run by Diego Rincones. It was his seventh of the season. Later in the inning, Will Wilson hammered a three-run homer to push Richmond’s advantage to 5-1.

A solo home run off the bat of Eric De La Rosa cut the deficit to 5-2 in the second inning. It was De La Rosa’s first home run with the SeaWolves.

In the bottom of the second inning, Mitchell Tolman smacked an RBI single off Jesus Rodriguez (Loss, 2-3) that scored Brandon Martorano and notched a 6-2 lead for the Flying Squirrels.

David Villar led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run against Erie reliever Chance Kirby. Villar now leads the Flying Squirrels with 15 home runs this year. Later in the inning, Simon Whiteman brought them home two runs with a single and pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 9-2.

Drew Ward broke the scoring drought for the SeaWolves with a two-run homer off Luis Amaya in the seventh inning.

Richmond answered with two runs in the home half of the seventh to open the lead to 11-4. With two runners on, Basabe rocketed an RBI single and Wilson scored on an Erie throwing error.

With the bases loaded in the eighth, Fernandez reached safely on a fielder’s choice that scored Rincones from third. Basabe followed with a two-RBI single that put Richmond ahead by 10 runs.

Trenton Toplikar worked 4.0 innings, allowing two runs off six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in his start for Richmond. Raffi Vizcaíno (Win, 3-2) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, allowing two walks with one strikeout.

Rodriguez allowed six runs off five hits and three walks in his start for the SeaWolves.

Frank Rubio and Joey Marciano each pitched a scoreless inning to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the series against the SeaWolves on Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Aaron Blair (0-2, 3.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander A.J. Ladwig (5-5, 4.52).

Sunday is Field of Greens Night where The Diamond will feature special menu items for fans with dietary restrictions while bringing attention to food allergy awareness. Vegan food items such as veggie burgers and hot dogs, Impossible Burgers and gluten-free buns will be available in the third base upper concourse concession stand.

The fourth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive presented by CoStar Group will be Sunday at the ballpark. The backpack drive is hosted by the VCU Alumni Association and Communities In Schools and hopes to provide backpacks with supplies for 10,000-15,000 K-12 students in Richmond. After the game, kids 14 and younger can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.