Flying Squirrels drop series finale to Curve

Published Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019, 10:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Logan Webb made his first Double-A start since April 29, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Altoona Curve, 3-1, on Sunday at PNG Field.

Richmond (39-65, 16-20) earned a series win after winning the first three games of the four-game set. It was the sixth series win of the year for the Flying Squirrels and the fifth on the road.

Webb (Loss, 1-3) struck out six and did not walk a batter across 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.

The Flying Squirrels scored two batters into the game against Altoona (53-51, 18-19) starter Cody Bolton (Win, 1-1). After Bryce Johnson walked and stole second base, Peter Maris brought him home with an RBI single.

The Curve tied it in the bottom of the first when Chris Sharpe singled home Mitchell Tolman. Altoona took the lead in the fourth on back-to-back two-out hits. After Jason Delay doubled to right-center, Brett Pope drove him in with an RBI single.

Altoona’s final run came in the sixth against left-hander Garrett Williams. With runners on first and second and two outs, Bralin Jackson lined a pinch-hit, RBI single through the left side to lift the Curve to a 3-1 lead.

Joel Cesar and Matt Eckelman (Save, 19) combined to blank Richmond over the final three innings.

Following a scheduled off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to begin a three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Brandon Lawson (4-5, 3.64 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Bryan Mata (1-3, 4.21 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,500 fans 15 and older to arrive at The Diamond on Tuesday will receive a “click the Panik button” T-shirt, honoring former Flying Squirrels and All-Star second baseman Joe Panik. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...