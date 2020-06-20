Flying Squirrels, City of Richmond, CBS 6 to host July 4 fireworks show

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the City of Richmond and CBS 6 will provide a special Independence Day fireworks show at The Diamond on Saturday, July 4 for the Richmond community.

CBS 6 will televise the event with a special live broadcast from 9-10 p.m. presented by the Virginia Lottery. The fireworks show at The Diamond is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

The show will be simulcast live on Big 98.5 FM and 1140 AM WRVA.

Details about potential on-site viewing will be released at a later date should phase restrictions in Virginia and in the City of Richmond change before the event.

“Although we are unable to gather for our traditional Fourth of July game at The Diamond, we are excited to partner with the City of Richmond and CBS 6 to bring fireworks to your TV screen,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “While different than past years, we can still celebrate and create new memories together while watching safely through our televisions.”

“It’s hard for us to be apart, but this is one spectacular way we can all be together to celebrate our nation’s independence as a One Richmond community,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. Thanks to CBS 6, the city and the Flying Squirrels, for keeping some fun in the Fourth of July.”

“Fourth of July at The Diamond is a Richmond tradition,” CBS 6 General Manager Stephen Hayes said. “CBS 6 looks forward to televising the fireworks and celebrating Independence Day with our Central Virginia community.”

