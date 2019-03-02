Fluvanna County: Route 629 bridge replacement begins March 6

VDOT will close the Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch in Fluvanna County for approximately seven months for replacement.

The bridge, located 0.2-mile east of Route 631 (Dogwood Drive), will be closed beginning March 6. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to traffic on Oct. 4.

During the closure, motorists will use Route 631 to Route 601 (Venable Road) to Route 659 (Kents Store Way) to Route 626 (Jordan Store Road), which carries traffic back to Deep Creek Road.

The bridge carries about 130 vehicles daily, according to a 2014 traffic count.

Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.

Under a $1.07 million construction contract, VDOT contractor Crossroads Bridge, Inc. of Rural Retreat will replace the existing timber deck, steel girder bridge. The bridge was built in 1969 and has a 3-ton weight restriction. After construction, the bridge will be open to all legal-weight vehicles. For more information, visit: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/629bridge.asp

