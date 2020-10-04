Fluvanna County High School honored for teen-related traffic crash, fatality prevention efforts

Published Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, 10:32 am

The Fluvanna County High School YOVASO club was among the 22 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Ceremony held this week.

The student-led club received the YOVASO Club of the Year Award for establishing and setting the standard for best practices in peer-led youth traffic safety programs.

Kevin Taylor, a sheriff’s deputy who is the school resource officer at the high school, was recognized for his outstanding support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club during his first year as an advisor.

The YOVASO Awards Ceremony was made possible by a grant from State Farm and other private donations. Dave White, insurance agent with State Farm in Halifax Co., joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2019-2020 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

“It is important to recognize our students, schools, youth groups, and law enforcement for helping to save lives on Virginia’s highways,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “Peer-to-peer programs are key to changing behavior and influencing safe drivers. We are proud and thankful for everyone’s dedication and hard work this past year to promote youth traffic safety.”

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and leadership program for teen driver and passenger safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups.

YOVASO currently has 78 active member schools.

