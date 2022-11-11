Blue Ridge Health District: Flu, RSV pushing area hospitals to capacity

Respiratory viruses are quickly spreading throughout the region right now, according to an update from the Blue Ridge Health District sent Thursday.

Influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are hitting people in our community earlier in the season than the average.

“This past week, Virginia saw more cases of the flu than we have in any other one-week period over the past few years,” the report stated.

According to the update, many hospitals are already nearing capacity due to the drastic increase of patients sick from respiratory illnesses.

According to the BRHD, there is overlap in typical symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue and congestion.

Healthychildren.org is a website that can help your family determine the difference between COVID-19, the flu and RSV. However, BRHD recommends seeing a healthcare provider to determine what’s causing sickness.

While both the flu and RSV typically cause mild to moderate symptoms, both viruses can be dangerous and life-threatening to some people including infants, the elderly, those with chronic health conditions and those who are immunocompromised.

“The best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year” said Colin M. Greene, state health commissioner. “This is why I am encouraging Virginians to receive their annual flu shot and practice preventive healthy habits.”

While there are no vaccines available for RSV, the same prevention measures apply for both, according to the BRHD.

Tips to avoid the flu and RSV