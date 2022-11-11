Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
flu and rsv are pushing hospitals to capacity according to brhd
Local/Virginia

Blue Ridge Health District: Flu, RSV pushing area hospitals to capacity

Crystal Graham
Published:
Sick child
(© Suzi Media – stock.adobe.com)

Respiratory viruses are quickly spreading throughout the region right now, according to an update from the Blue Ridge Health District sent Thursday.

Influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are hitting people in our community earlier in the season than the average.

“This past week, Virginia saw more cases of the flu than we have in any other one-week period over the past few years,” the report stated.

According to the update, many hospitals are already nearing capacity due to the drastic increase of patients sick from respiratory illnesses.

According to the BRHD, there is overlap in typical symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue and congestion.

Healthychildren.org is a website that can help your family determine the difference between COVID-19, the flu and RSV. However, BRHD recommends seeing a healthcare provider to determine what’s causing sickness.

While both the flu and RSV typically cause mild to moderate symptoms, both viruses can be dangerous and life-threatening to some people including infants, the elderly, those with chronic health conditions and those who are immunocompromised.

“The best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year” said Colin M. Greene, state health commissioner. “This is why I am encouraging Virginians to receive their annual flu shot and practice preventive healthy habits.”

While there are no vaccines available for RSV, the same prevention measures apply for both, according to the BRHD.

Tips to avoid the flu and RSV

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • If a sink isn’t available, use hand sanitizer
  • Stay home if you’re not feeling well
  • Consider wearing a mask in populated spaces and around those at high risk of complications
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow- not your hand!
  • Avoid close contact with others and sharing items (like cups or utensils)
  • Stay up to date on the latest vaccines, like flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

veteran uniform

Living liver donor transplant option for vets could mean shorter wait times
Crystal Graham
uva football entrance

Virginia hasn’t recovered from the post-Tony Elliott hiring offensive line mass exodus
Chris Graham

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott was asked this week to revisit his offseason comments about wishing he had spent more time trying to re-recruit last year’s offensive line, which skedaddled en masse after Elliott was hired in December.

Three Notchd Road

Baroque ensemble presents Western Noël concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond
Crystal Graham

Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble continues its 2022–23 season with Western Noël: French, Dutch, British & Belgian with public concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond running Dec. 2-5. 

student loan debt relief is backed

Biden student loan forgiveness on hold after Texas judge calls relief ‘illegal’
Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick

UVA fans have been anticipating a Kadin Shedrick breakout: Might this finally be the year?
Chris Graham

Hold the heat: Rising cost of living and fuel will encourage Americans to wait
Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump

Donald Trump, for some reason, is picking a fight with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Chris Graham