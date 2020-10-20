Florida State, Virginia, Wake Forest earn ACC Women’s Soccer weekly honors

Published Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, 11:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Florida State senior midfielder Clara Robbins and Virginia junior forward Alexa Spaanstra have been named ACC Women’s Soccer Co-Offensive Players of the Week, while Wake Forest redshirt freshman goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks has been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week.

Robbins helped lead the second-ranked Seminoles to a pair of road wins, as FSU defeated Pitt, 4-1, last Thursday before earning a 4-3 victory at No. 11 Virginia on Sunday. She recorded her first career goal and first multi-goal game against the Cavaliers, netting a goal in the 13th minute and the game winner in the 81st minute. The Stafford, Virginia, native logged four shots during the week, all on goal.

Spaanstra scored three goals last week in her return from an injury, as Virginia battled two ranked opponents. Hailing from Brighton, Michigan, she scored both goals in the UVA’s 2-0 victory over No. 13 Louisville. She added her third goal in the Cavaliers’ 4-3 battle with No. 2 Florida State, getting Virginia on the board in the 34th minute.

Parks logged a shutout against 14th-ranked Notre Dame in her first career start. She made nine saves, including six in the second half, to lift Wake Forest to the 1-0 victory. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native faced 18 total shots in the game and was a wall between the posts to give the Demon Deacons their first ACC road win.

ACC women’s soccer returns Thursday night, as Boston College travels to Syracuse for a conference matchup that will air live on ACC Network at 7 p.m.

Related

Comments