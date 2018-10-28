Florida man dead in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Lotts is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Saturday at 3:23 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 234 mile marker.
A 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was traveling south on I-81 when it first ran off the left side of the interstate. The vehicle then crossed back over the southbound lanes and ran off the right side of the interstate. The vehicle struck the guardrail and then two highway signs before finally come to rest in the right, southbound shoulder of I-81.
The driver, Lester P. White, 99, of Hobe Sound, Fla., died at the scene. White was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
