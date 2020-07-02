Fleetwood Homes to create 60 new jobs in Franklin County

Fleetwood Homes, a leading homebuilder and maker of manufactured homes, plans to invest $2.1 million, including $700,000 in new equipment, to renovate and expand its Rocky Mount facility. The project will create 60 new jobs in Franklin County.

“Fleetwood Homes has been a valued employer in Virginia more than 50 years, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Franklin County,” Gov. Ralph Northam. “At a time when we are focused on the Commonwealth’s road to economic recovery, we welcome these new jobs and look forward to seeing Fleetwood Homes continue to grow and succeed in Southern Virginia.”

Fleetwood Homes is a subsidiary of Cavco Industries, Inc., a national builder of manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs, commercial buildings, and vacation cabins. Fleetwood Homes has been in Franklin County since 1968 and currently employs 146 people. Rocky Mount is one of seven Fleetwood Homes locations in the United States.

“When a longtime employer like Fleetwood Homes chooses to reinvest and create new jobs, it’s a great sign of a competitive business climate and strong workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s plan to renovate and expand its Rocky Mount facility with modern equipment demonstrates a commitment to Franklin County, and the Commonwealth looks forward to a continued partnership with Fleetwood in the decades to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Franklin County, the Town of Rocky Mount, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fleetwood’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“I’m proud that Fleetwood Homes has chosen Franklin County for this expansion because it demonstrates the quality of our workforce and business climate,” said Chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Leland Mitchell. “Franklin County values its longtime partnership with Fleetwood Homes and looks forward to continuing to support their growth.”

“On behalf of Rocky Mount Town Council, I am happy that Fleetwood Homes finds our community the best place to grow and provide more employment opportunities for our residents,” added Rocky Mount Mayor Steven C. Angle.

“I want to congratulate Fleetwood Homes on its expansion in Franklin County,” said Sen. William Stanley. “The company’s continued investment in this community is a testament to the region’s favorable business climate and quality workforce. The addition of 60 new jobs will further strengthen the local economy, and I wish Fleetwood Homes continued success and growth.”

“I am delighted and pleased to see Fleetwood Homes expand its business in Franklin County, and look forward to the resulting increase in new, well-paying jobs,” said Del. Charles Poindexter. “Fleetwood Homes has long been a local business that has supported our community and employed hard-working local citizens. I congratulate them on their expansion and continue to support state actions to make our state business friendly.”

