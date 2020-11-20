Flames Nation rises up to support Liberty Athletics on Giving Day

Liberty Athletics held its second annual Giving Day event on Tuesday. Flames Nation showcased its unparalleled financial support for the department throughout the day.

During the 24-hour marathon Giving Day, the Flames Club raised $355,666.18 for Liberty Athletics through a total of 3,207 financial gifts.

“What a blessing to see Flames Nation really show up on Giving Day to support our student-athletes,” said Mike Hagen, Associate AD and Executive Director of Development. “From across the world, we received donations to provide the resources for our student-athletes to succeed in the classroom, as well as, on the field. Giving Day is becoming a great tradition for our alumni, fans, parents, and community to support athletics and our campus community.”

The softball team led all of Liberty’s 20 NCAA I athletics programs with 1,131 total gifts, which unlocked a $10,000 bonus gift to the team’s annual Excellence Fund.

Liberty’s men’s golf program finished the 24-hour period with the most money raised ($166,895), including an anonymous gift of $150,000.

Throughout the day, the Flames Club was also able to complete two Legacy Gifts. The gifts will allow Liberty Athletics to name the Football Strength Coach’s Office in the Liberty Football Center after former head strength coach Bill Gillespie and the Head Strength Coach Office in the Liberty Athletics Center after Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame strength coach Dave Williams.

Additionally, the volleyball program unlocked a $20,000 gift to its Excellence Fund with 66 total donations. The track & field/cross country programs earned an $8,000 Excellence Fund gift with 160 total donations.

During Liberty’s first-ever Flames Giving Day event in 2019, the softball program led all teams with 50 total donations. In 2020, nine of Liberty’s athletics programs exceeded 50 or more total donations during the 24-hour marathon giving event.

The Flames Giving Day was part of the Liberty University Giving Day event. In total, Liberty University raised $2,003,975 through 6,064 total donations to the university.

The annual Giving Day event was a 24-hour fundraising event, asking all Liberty University alumni, students, faculty, staff, families, and friends to unite in support of Training Champions for Christ.

