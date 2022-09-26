Flamenco music and poetry on stage at The Paramount Theater on Oct. 14

The Paramount Theater will host a night of Flamenco music and poetry on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Flamenco y Exilio” will feature internationally acclaimed Latin Grammy Award nominees, flamenco singer-songwriter Juan Pinilla, and master guitarist David Caro, along with the UVA Spanish Theater Group.

The UVA group will present a work that combines flamenco «cante» (song) and «toque» (music) with poetry, all using Antonio Machado’s biography as a narrative thread.

Flamenco, a genuine Spanish art form, was born as a popular expression of those who have no voice. The music will be presented together with a poetic recital of works of a group of poets who were also left without a voice because they were forced into exile following the Spanish Civil War.

The Virginia Spanish Theater Group, together with the invited flamenco artists, will offer an artistic evening in which expressions of the experience of Exile – the atemporal and universal displacement resulting from conflict – will be recreated in a choral form.

The entire event will be bilingual, in Spanish and English. A full program will be available with the performance.

The performance is sponsored by the UVA Parents Fund, UVA Library, UVA Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, and the Center for Global Inquiry & Innovation.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $7 for students.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at theparamount.net