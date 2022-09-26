Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
flamenco music and poetry on stage at the paramount theater on oct 14
Culture

Flamenco music and poetry on stage at The Paramount Theater on Oct. 14

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

the paramount theaterThe Paramount Theater will host a night of Flamenco music and poetry on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Flamenco y Exilio” will feature internationally acclaimed Latin Grammy Award nominees, flamenco singer-songwriter Juan Pinilla, and master guitarist David Caro, along with the UVA Spanish Theater Group.

The UVA group will present a work that combines flamenco «cante» (song) and «toque» (music) with poetry, all using Antonio Machado’s biography as a narrative thread.

Flamenco, a genuine Spanish art form, was born as a popular expression of those who have no voice. The music will be presented together with a poetic recital of works of a group of poets who were also left without a voice because they were forced into exile following the Spanish Civil War.

The Virginia Spanish Theater Group, together with the invited flamenco artists, will offer an artistic evening in which expressions of the experience of Exile – the atemporal and universal displacement resulting from conflict – will be recreated in a choral form.

The entire event will be bilingual, in Spanish and English. A full program will be available with the performance.

The performance is sponsored by the UVA Parents Fund, UVA Library, UVA Department of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, and the Center for Global Inquiry & Innovation.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $7 for students.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at theparamount.net

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ivy creek foundation

Ivy Talk to focus on decline of oak trees in Virginia
Crystal Graham
economy job

Virginia employment strengthened with 24,000 jobs in July
Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July 2022 Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for Virginia reveals the largest increase in hiring in the nation.

bridgewater college

Enjoy the fruits of labor with new works by K. Alexandra Soler
Crystal Graham

An exhibition of works created by K. Alexandra Soler will be showcased at Bridgewater College Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

virginia vines wine festival
,

Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond
Crystal Graham

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
Rebecca Barnabi
business finance

Augusta County: Tax bills going up for vehicles due to shortages, value increase
Crystal Graham
virginia governor executive mansion

Stories of enslaved laborers no longer being told on Executive Mansion tours: Why?
Chris Graham