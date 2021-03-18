Flagship vs mid-range: A headache for mobile users

Published Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, 7:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Flagship devices are normally the latest, most advanced models of mobile devices made by companies.

These phones have the best features and can be purchased at very high prices. Common examples of flagship devices at present include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 8 Pro, and many others.

In recent years, companies have recognized the need to vary their products, and have commenced the production of mid-range devices which can compete with their flagship counterparts on many levels.

In this article, we look at some of the pros and cons of these flagship devices, and why you should or should not invest in a flagship device.

Getting a flagship device means signing up to a deal that sees you spend a lot of your money on a single device, although the money spent is worth it most times.

Flagship devices are released on a yearly basis, with newer and better features being added to subsequent models to make them better than the previous one. For example, 4-6 GB of RAM was flagship standard some years back, now, most flagship devices have between 8 and 16 GB of RAM, making them far more functional than their predecessors.

Flagship devices however remain relevant for years as they are preloaded with the best software, as well as updates which cover a period of 2-3 years, keeping them highly competitive against any new mid-range device even years after their release.

Flagship killers, or mid-range phones are those phones with some premium features released for about half or less than half the price of their flagship counterparts.

They can do everything a flagship can, you can play games, watch videos, surf the net, visit the casino online, make calls, and do every other thing you need a mobile for.

These mid-range phones are usually the choice phones for many people who cannot afford to get the flagship ones, and they are usually preloaded with a lot of nice features, although their hardware performance is normally a lot lower than that of the flagship devices in most cases.

These phones carry out their jobs efficiently but have less quality than flagship devices.

Recently developed mid-range devices have shown that they can push the performance of flagships on a short-term basis, but looking long term, the flagship devices almost always trump them.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 phones still have some of the best features you can find in Samsung phones in 2021, about 3 years after their release.

This is because these flagship devices come with quality software and hardware, as well as top-notch processors that only get used in mid-range devices years after they are used in flagships.

From another angle, flagships are sometimes considered too costly for phones that get replaced by newer models in a short while, so many people prefer to go for the mid-range models, knowing they can buy about two models for the cost of getting a single flagship device. Nowadays, some mid-range devices come with flagship features, an example of which is the Google Pixel 3a which is a mid-range version of the Pixel 3.

The Pixel 3a has a similar camera quality as well as a similar OS and processor to its more expensive model, and this helped a lot of people make the decision to get it because it was cheaper and had most of the features of the flagship.

In conclusion, it is always advisable to purchase the flagship devices if you can afford them, as they are known to give you premium features for longer.

Despite the mid-range devices being able to do most of the things a flagship device can do, flagship devices remain the standard mobile devices that can be used at any time.

Story by Tope Adefala

Related

Comments