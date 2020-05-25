Five-year vet Flip Gordon signs multi-year deal to remain with Ring of Honor

Flip Gordon has signed a multi-year deal to remain with Ring of Honor, where he has made a name for himself since joining the company back in 2017.

“Ring of Honor has been my home for the last three years, and I’m very excited to say that I’m not going anywhere for years and years to come, because ‘The Mercenary’ has signed a new multi-year, million-dollar deal,” Gordon said. “Now it’s time to win some ROH gold.”

Gordon, who has a background in amateur wrestling, mixed martial arts and gymnastics, has come a long way in pro wrestling in a short time. The native of Kalispell, Mont., signed with ROH in 2017 after spending just over two years on the independent circuit.

After an impressive rookie year in ROH, Gordon was voted the Breakout Star of 2018. That year, Gordon got the better of Bully Ray in an intense feud and won the Sea of Honor tournament on the Chris Jericho cruise by defeating Silas Young, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle and Jay Briscoe in succession.

Gordon turned heel in 2019, joining Villain Enterprises and adopting a more ruthless attitude and in-ring style. He won a 20-man battle royal at Free Enterprise this past February to earn a future shot at the ROH World Championship.

