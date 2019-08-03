Five ways to enjoy Virginia Craft Beer Month

The craft beer scene throughout Virginia is booming and currently at 242 breweries with more setting down roots throughout the state.

Several award-winning breweries have set up shop in Virginia, joining a family of acclaimed and decorated brewing veterans. While delicious lagers, stouts, IPAs, and ales are attracting tourists far and wide, many visitors also come for the overall experience. With good times, delicious food and family fun accompanying what’s on tap, it’s easy to see why Virginia is for Craft Beer Lovers.

To celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month this August, here are five ways to enjoy Virginia’s finest craft brews.

HOP ON A CRAFT BEER TRAIL

Want to make a day of it? Find a craft beer trail in your area to visit several breweries all within a few miles of each other. Check these out for a drink along with beautiful scenery and delicious, locally-sourced meals.

The Nelson 151 Trail provides a convenient way to sample Nelson County’s many wineries and breweries, all along scenic Rt. 151. The trail features seven wineries, and three breweries/restaurants along a beautiful stretch of scenic byway, with Blue Ridge Mountain views, and easy access to and from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

provides a convenient way to sample Nelson County’s many wineries and breweries, all along scenic Rt. 151. The trail features seven wineries, and three breweries/restaurants along a beautiful stretch of scenic byway, with Blue Ridge Mountain views, and easy access to and from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Venture along the Richmond Beer Trail to discover all of the diverse craft beers from more than 30 breweries.

to discover all of the diverse craft beers from more than 30 breweries. Explore the vibrant micro and craft brewing scene found throughout Southwest Virginia on the Southwest Virginia Mountain Brew Trail.

Along the Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail, you can taste some of the best craft beer while relaxing and enjoying the beautiful farms and mountains in the Shenandoah Valley.

you can taste some of the best craft beer while relaxing and enjoying the beautiful farms and mountains in the Shenandoah Valley. Make your way along the LoCo Ale Trailfeaturing delicious craft breweries in Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County.

DINE WHILE YOU IMBIBE

Restaurants all across Virginia are proudly offering the homegrown brew on tap or by the bottle and “tap takeovers” are occurring statewide this month. Click here to find your next spot.

ATTEND A CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL.

Celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month with a few hundred of your closest friends at any nearby festival this month.

Aug 2-3: BREWSTOCK, Middletown

Aug 3: BrewHaHa Virginia Craft Beer Festival, Richmond

Aug 3: Kegs & Barrels Craft Beer and Wine Festival, Roanoke

Aug 3: VIR Craft Beer Fest, Halifax

Aug 3: Whistle Belly Beer Festival, Williamsburg

Aug 10: Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival, Virginia Beach

Aug 24: Neptune’s Coastal Craft Beer Festival, Virginia Beach

ENJOY LIVE MUSIC WITH YOUR BREW

Craft beer and live music go hand in hand and many of Virginia’s popular craft breweries are also known for being excellent live music destinations. Enjoy a nice craft beer while listening to some of the best music around Virginia. Most breweries offer live music every weekend from a variety of genres including bluegrass, rock, funk, and metal. Click here to discover your next favorite beer and music hangout.

TRY SOMETHING NEW

New breweries are popping up nearly every day in Virginia. Here are some that have opened recently.

Located in Staunton, Skipping Rock Beer Company encourages its customers to worry less and live more. Skipping Rock offers visiting hours Tuesday through Sunday, where guests can enjoy an exceptional craft beer tasting and enjoy food from their Hops Kitchen.

encourages its customers to worry less and live more. Skipping Rock offers visiting hours Tuesday through Sunday, where guests can enjoy an exceptional craft beer tasting and enjoy food from their Hops Kitchen. Bacova Beer Company is a small, family run brewery in Bath County that operates a five barrel brewhouse with the purpose of creating small-batch, wonderfully flavorful beers.

is a small, family run brewery in Bath County that operates a five barrel brewhouse with the purpose of creating small-batch, wonderfully flavorful beers. Enjoy a pint of craft beer at Eastern Divide Brewing Company in Blacksburg. The pillars that uphold Eastern Divide are a passion for brewing, a passion for local food and a passion for community. It’s a place where ideas and common love come together to serve up a fantastic experience to visitors.

in Blacksburg. The pillars that uphold Eastern Divide are a passion for brewing, a passion for local food and a passion for community. It’s a place where ideas and common love come together to serve up a fantastic experience to visitors. Twisted Knot Brewing Company is located in Newport News and boasts names like Black Cherry Twist, Robust Collaboration and Strawberry Rhubarb Wheatie Pops. Enjoy one of a kind craft beer in one of four tasting rooms or book Twisted Knot Brewing Company for a private event or party.

is located in Newport News and boasts names like Black Cherry Twist, Robust Collaboration and Strawberry Rhubarb Wheatie Pops. Enjoy one of a kind craft beer in one of four tasting rooms or book Twisted Knot Brewing Company for a private event or party. Tabol Brewing is a small batch brewery and tasting room located in the Battery Park area of Richmond. Tabol uses local yeasts and micro-biota and places an emphasis on rustic flavors. The company is a firm believer in wooden vessel aging and all beer is fermented and conditioned in various barrels, puncheons, and foeders.

is a small batch brewery and tasting room located in the Battery Park area of Richmond. Tabol uses local yeasts and micro-biota and places an emphasis on rustic flavors. The company is a firm believer in wooden vessel aging and all beer is fermented and conditioned in various barrels, puncheons, and foeders. Travel to Hillsboro in Northern Virginia to experience the unique craft beers at Hillsborough Farm Brewery. This brewery sits on historic grounds dating back to the dawn of America and features a circa 1840s stone tasting room and even a vineyard, so craft beer and wine lovers alike can enjoy a day together.

