Five UVA Football alums among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Five UVA Football alums are among the 122 players on the list of Modern-Era nomines for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

A trio of former Virginia tailbacks – Tiki Barber, Thomas Jones and Chris Warren – join a pair of defensive standouts, linebacker James Farrior and defensive back Ronde Barber, on the list of nominees.

Ronde Barber seems to have the best chance of being part of the Centennial Celebration class. Barber is a two-time Hall of Fame semifinalist, in 2018 and 2019, after a 16-year career in Tampa Bay that included five Pro Bowl appearances (2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008) and three seasons in which he was a first-team All-Pro (2001, 2004, 2005).

Ronde Barber led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 2001, was in the Top 10 in the league in passes defensed five times (1999, 2001, 2002, 2005), and ranks second all-time in passes defensed (197).

Tiki Barber, Ronde’s twin brother, put up only slightly-less-gawdy numbers for the New York Giants, rushing for 10,449 yards in his 10-year career, and he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage twice, in 2004 and 2005, during a three-year stretch in which he gained 2,000+ yards from scrimmage (2004-2006).

Tiki Barber was named first-team All-Pro once (2005) and was selected for three Pro Bowls (2004-2006).

And for one season at UVA, 1996, Tiki Barber shared carries in the backfield with Thomas Jones, and said on his way to the NFL that Jones would break all of his UVA rushing records, which happened.

Jones is No. 1 on the all-time rushing list at Virginia with 3,998 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. Barber is No. 2 with 3,389 yards and 31 touchdowns.

And then, Jones went on to surpass Barber’s rushing totals in the NFL, running for 10,591 yards in his 12-year career, ranking No. 26 on the all-time NFL rushing list, one spot ahead of Barber, at No. 27.

Jones passed the 1,000-yard mark five consecutive seasons (2005-2009) and was named to one Pro Bowl team (2008).

James Farrior was a monster at ‘backer in a 15-year career with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he won two Super Bowls, in 2006 and 2009.

Farrior posted seven seasons with 100+ tackles, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2004, 2008) and was a first-team All-Pro in 2004.

Chris Warren actually graduated from Division III Ferrum after transferring there following a two-year stint at UVA, from 1985-1986, in which he was used primarily as a punt and kick returner.

Warren rushed for 7,696 yards in his 11-year NFL career, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark four times (1992-1995) and being named to three Pro Bowls (1993-1995).

Next steps

The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and to 15 Finalists in early January 2020.

The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on Selection Saturday, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The Selection Committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami to elect the Class of 2020 that will include five Modern-Era players. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10 and then from 10 to the five who will be elected as part of the Class of 2020.

Story by Chris Graham