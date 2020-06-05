Five useful sun safety tips for you and your family

It is a known fact that the sun’s harmful UV rays pose a health risk to you and your family. Optometrist and other medical experts around the world concur that protection from the sun is indeed one of the easiest and simplest ways of reducing cancer cases; particularly eye and skin cancer.

Here are the important sun safety tips to protect you and your family from the harmful effects of the sun.

Put on a Pair of Sunglasses

Sunglasses shield your eyes from the harmful UV rays and minimize your probability of getting cataracts. Best sunglasses are the ones that offer 100 percent protection against UVB and UVA rays. It is also advisable that you choose a sunglass with a wrap-around design that gives optimal coverage – preventing the sun rays from entering through the sides.

Also note that UV rays can penetrate through clouds, and therefore you should always wear your shades irrespective of whether it is sunny outside or cloudy, whether summer or winter.

Know When the Sun’s Intensity is at Its Peak

The sun’s intensity changes throughout the day. The periods with the highest intensity are between 10am and 3pm. With this in mind, you can reschedule your outdoor activities to either early evening or early morning hours. You also need to avoid high demanding activities during these periods.

Apply Sunscreen

The AAD (American Academy of Dermatologist) recommends that all children should use sunscreen Skin Cancer Foundation advocates that SPF level of 15 or more.

When applying sunscreen, apply a thick layer of it on the exposed skin before going outdoors. It is recommended that you wear sunscreen even when it is cool or cloudy outside, since, as stated earlier, the UV rays can penetrate through the clouds. When applying sunscreen, remember to apply it below the eyelids, the ears and lips. These are some of the areas that are mostly forgotten.

Put on a Hat

Not all sunglass designs offer complete cover from UV rays; some have gaps on the sides that can allow the UV rays to enter your eye. For this reason, you need to wear your hat to further minimize your risk and extensively reduce your ultraviolet rays’ exposure.

Keep Hydrated

When you are outdoors in the sun, you tend to lose a lot of water through sweating. Unfortunately, we cannot stop sweating and therefore it is essential that we keep ourselves hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Carry with you a bottle of drinking water wherever you go.

Dehydration makes it difficult for the eyes to produce tears, leading to a condition known as eyes syndrome. It can also lead to other vision related problems. Lastly, keep an extra pair of sunglasses because, just in case you lose or break your usual glasses. This is particularly important for guys who cannot function without eyeglasses.

Conclusion

Summer time is the best time to spend with friends and family. Just ensure to follow the tips mentioned above so as to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the harmful UV rays.

