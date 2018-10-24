Five things to do immediately if your wallet gets stolen

You might never want to think about losing your wallet, but it actually happens a lot. Whether someone snatches it or just gets misplaced, it’s a serious situation given how much crucial information is in there about you, on top of things you use daily.

It’s even more vital depending on what else you carry in there other than just one ID and credit cards. You might lose things like public transit passes, room keys to hotel rooms, swipe cards you need for access at work, and even your Social Security card. If you can find it where you last remember seeing it, or you got mugged, then there are 5 things you should do as soon as you realize that your wallet is missing.

1. Cancel Your Debit And Credit Cards

This one should be automatic, but it’s a very crucial step to possibly avoiding losing all your money and balances. One phone call to your credit card providers and banks is all that is necessary to cancel your cards. You’ll get new cards sent through the mail to replace them. Some accounts have in-built protections that automatically mean you don’t get charged for anything bought when someone else is using your cards, but it’s still good for everyone if you cancel them as soon as is possible so anyone who does have your cards can’t run up the balances before you make the call.

Credit card providers and financial institutions will recognize your quick thinking too. They’ll do all they can to protect an account and their own potential losses.

2. Notify Law Enforcement

Given the contents of your wallet, you ought to file a police report just to be on the safe side. Restaurant owners, good samaritans, and storekeepers might turn in your wallet should they find it. For that matter, if a crime was involved and they get busted later robbing someone else, your stuff might get discovered by police officers handling the criminals in question. Remember, any stolen wallet is a criminal matter, and the police are the best ones who can deal with this. It’s their job.

3. Contact Your DMV

Freezing your immediately accessible accounts is a good first move, but you also want to prevent identity theft. That means you need to notify your DMV quickly of your missing license. Set up monitoring for your Social Security number to be sure no one is using it, but your license number can also be used to access and set up quite a few things. Fortunately, in many states, you can get a new or replacement license online, although some states require you visit in-person. You might also have to get a temporary license issued so that you can start driving again after reporting your missing license.

4. Replace Any Other IDs Promptly

You might have things like library cards and student IDs, as well as employee passes or credentials. All of these need to be replaced immediately. That’s particularly true for hotel room keys if you’re traveling. In many metro systems, you can file a claim to get a replacement for your transportation card.

Your Social Security card might not be something that you need to be replaced as quickly as other things, but you can possibly replace it easier than most other things. An online social security replacement card can be had if you meet certain criteria.

First of all, you need to be a United States citizen. Second, you need to be 18 years of age or older. Third, you need a United States mailing address; APO, DPO, and FPO addresses count. Fourth, you can’t be requesting any change to your card, including a name change.

Also, you need to have a driver’s license and/or state-issued identity card, but there are states unfortunately not yet counting. If you live in Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, or West Virginia, then you can’t do it yet, although this list is shrinking over time as more state IDs meet the Social Security online standards.

Do note that you can do this if you’re a resident of Wisconsin or Delaware, but only if you have gotten a driver’s license. Other forms of state-issued identification won’t count. Apply for a Social Security online as the government website of SSA.gov.

5. If You’re Overseas, Contact The Embassy Or Local Consulate

Many folks traveling internationally keep their passport right in their wallet. It’s simpler and can serve as a form of identification. Many other forms of domestic identification might not count overseas, in Mexico, or Canada. The problem is that if you lose your passport, getting back home is going to be very difficult.

To minimize these risks, leave your passport in the hotel or at home. If it is lost or stolen, consult your local embassy or consulate immediately. You can schedule an appointment to get a new one for a fee.

These are the 5 things you should do immediately if you realize your wallet is missing or stolen. Having said that, there are preventative tactics you can take to keep yourself safe in the event of future losses. Depending on how you dress, you might want to keep your wallet in the inside pocket of a jacket rather than a pants pocket. It’s much harder for a pickpocket to get a wallet inside your coat than it is out of your pants, as some criminals have enough sleight of hand to pick out of your pants while on the street and you won’t even realize it until you reach for it the next time. Some citizens go so far as packing a second wallet with a fake ID and a little cash to give a robber who wouldn’t realize until later that they didn’t have a real wallet.

For that matter, don’t carry things you don’t need, like passports or Social Security cards. At the least, keep photocopies of them in the hotel safe or even back home so someone can fax them to you so you can get replacements or know the numbers when meeting with government officials that can help you get back home.

