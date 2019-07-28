Five-run first helps Frederick avoid sweep

The Potomac Nationals (19-19, 49-56) missed out on an opportunity to sweep the Frederick Keys (11-24, 40-64) on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-4 in the finale of their three-game series after a five-run first inning put the Keys ahead for good.

RHP Malvin Peña (L, 5-7) pitched admirably after his rough outing, getting through 5.0 innings to spare the Potomac bullpen in advance of Monday’s off day. The righty allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits with one strikeout.

A leadoff walk to LF Jack Sundberg came home to score in the top of the first as 2B Austin Davidson delivered a two-out RBI single to put the P-Nats ahead 1-0. The lead would be short-lived, however, as CF Cole Billingsley and LF Zach Jarrett began the Frederick first with back-to-back homers off Peña. Davidson committed a controversial error at second base on a potential force play, enabling 2B Patrick Dorrian to hit a two-run double and SS Sean Miller to bring home a run with a sacrifice fly in the early rally.

Keys RHP Brenan Hanifee (W, 8-9) wasn’t his sharpest, but got through five innings while preserving his lead by the slimmest of margins. DH Aldrem Corredor capped a two-run third with an RBI single, and Davidson cut the deficit to 5-4 with a run-scoring groundout in the fifth. With the bases loaded, 1B KJ Harrison just missed a go-ahead grand slam on a deep foul down the left field line before hitting into a fielder’s choice to end the fifth and Potomac’s last threat.

Back-to-back doubles from DH Brett Cumberland and 3B Jomar Reyes began the Frederick fifth to extend the lead to 6-4, and despite scoreless relief from RHP Francys Peguero and RHP Jorge Pantoja the P-Nats couldn’t close the gap. Keys RHP Diogenes Almengo pitched 3.0 tidy innings before RHP Tim Naughton (S, 5) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out.

The P-Nats will enjoy an off day on Monday before returning home for a pivotal three-game series against the first-place Salem Red Sox on Tuesday as LHP Carson Teel faces off against RHP Thaddeus Ward. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 pm from Northwest Federal Field, with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 6:50 on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

