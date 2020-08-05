Five more DMV Customer Service Centers opening next week
The Virginia DMV will reopen Customer Service Centers at five locations on Monday, Aug. 10, which will add more than 800 appointment opportunities each day.
Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:
Arlington Metro
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
Norfolk/Widgeon
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
Warrenton
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
Williamsburg
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
Virginia Beach/Hilltop
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
