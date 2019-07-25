Five ‘Hoos to compete at USA Track and Field Championships

Five former members of the UVA men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete at the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, July 25-28.

All four days of competition will be broadcast on NBC Sports Gold, in addition to select events appearing on NBC and NBCSN.

UVA will have five former track and field members compete at the U.S. national championships beginning on Thursday (July 25) as Stephanie Garcia (Class of 2011), Jordan Lavender (Class of 2015) and Henry Wynne (Class of 2017) will race on the track and recent graduates Bridget Guy and Kelly McKee (Class of 2019) compete in field events.

On the track, Lavender will open the meet with the first round of the 400m dash on Thursday. Wynne will compete in his first event of the week, the 1500m, on Friday, as Lavender returns to the track for the first round of the 200m on Saturday. Garcia and Wynne will close the meet with the 5000m run on Sunday.

McKee will make her first appearance at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, jumping in the triple jump on Thursday. Guy will make her debut at the meet in the pole vault on Sunday.

The 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships serves as the selection event for international competitions including the World Championships this fall in Doha, Qatar.

