Five best slot games to play in 2021

Published Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 11:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In all your experience with slot machines, which games struck you the most?

Mine was Legacy of Egypt, Guns N’ Roses, and Planet of the Apes.

Over the years, I’ve played some wonderful slot games, and I’ve got to admit that all were, at the very least, exciting. Plus, profitable, too – talk about the free spins, bonuses, and jackpots.

As you know, slot companies never stop rolling out new editions and storylines. Meaning there’s always a new slot game you’ve probably never heard of or played before.

That said, below are some of the best slot games making the rounds in 2021.

Best slot games to play in 2021

Cleopatra

Based on an Egyptian theme, Cleopatra offers you a quick glimpse of what Ancient Egypt looks like – the scarabs, the Eye of Horus, and, of course, the Cleopatra logo itself.

In terms of profitability, Cleopatra is up there with the best-paying slot machines in 2021. Its 95.02 RTP (Return To Player) is, no doubt, one of the best you’ll come about in the industry. Meaning, your chances of winning money are greatly enhanced on this machine.

What’s more?

Cleopatra offers players plenty of opportunities to earn 15 or more free spins at 3 times their normal value with a possible jackpot of 10,000 credits.

Sounds too good to be true? Check out Cleopatra on this Indonesia Sports betting site to see for yourself.

Starburst

Even in 2021, Starburst is still one of the best slot games around. And for good reasons.

Talk about its RTP, the excitement it offers, and the glitz and glamour its graphics bring; Starburst will almost always blow your mind away.

In terms of gameplay, Starburst works well for both experienced slot players and beginners. And as far as profitability goes, only a few slot games come close to Starburst’s impressive Return to Player (RTP) rate of 96.09%.

What’s more?

Starburst is also regarded as a low volatility game, which means players can expect to make frequent wins on the slot as it has a moderate Hit Frequency of 22.65%.

Gonzo’s Quest

For lovers of adventure games, this is certainly a game that will resonate with you. Designed to give players a unique gaming experience, Gonzo’s quest requires you to think outta the box every now and then.

And just like every adventure game, you won’t be making progress just by moving around the game scenes. You’ve got to make calculated guesses and get innovative.

In short, beginners may struggle with Gonzo’s Quest. It’s best for experienced slot players – people who have been playing slots for quite some time.

It’s a pretty profitable game, too. You can win big on a base game spin (2,500 x stake) and on each free spin (37,500 x stake) due to the increasing multipliers.

Pro Tip: Click here to play Gonzo’s quest on the best sportsbook online.

Mega Moolah

Whenever you hear moolah, what comes to mind?

Lots of money, right?

Yes, exactly. And that’s what Mega Moolah is about.

It’s a game designed for players to make mega-money (lots of money), which explains why there are jackpots at every turn of the wheel.

Based on a progressive jackpot system, Mega Moolah gives you the chance to win four different jackpot prizes at any given point.

Although the maximum win during normal gameplay is 75,000 coins, you can raise that higher to 225 000 coins if you can manage to triple all your wins during the free spin rounds.

A Night Out

A Night Out is a party-themed slot casino.

And like every normal party, you’ve got some ladies dancing to light the place up, some good old beer to go round, and a barman to pass the drink around.

To enjoy some multipliers and free spins, you first have to trigger the bonus round. And to do that, you’ll need to get the Barman on reels 1 and 5.

Five of the Dancing Ladies Scatter will win 50x your stake, while five of the Wild symbols will win the 10,000x jackpot. A Night Out also comes with a progressive jackpot, which runs simultaneously as a lottery.

To join the lottery, players pay $1 and make a five-number prediction. To win, you just have to hope that your five numbers combination matches the ones drawn from the lottery.

Story by Uday Tank

Related

Comments