Five ACC Football teams ranked in coaches preseason Top 25
No. 4 Clemson leads a group of five ACC teams ranked among the top 25 of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll released on Monday.
The Tigers are joined by No. 13 NC State, No. 16 Pitt, No. 17 Miami and No. 19 Wake Forest. The ACC’s five ranked teams are second-most among all conferences.
NC State and Wake Forest claimed their highest preseason ranking ever in the coaches poll, and defending ACC champ Pitt holds its highest preseason spot since 2010.
Clemson, which recorded its 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, was picked as the ACC preseason favorite in a poll of 164 ACC media members in late July. The Tigers were also tabbed likely Atlantic Division winners.
Miami was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division following a 7-5 campaign last season that included wins in five of the final six games.
Pitt and defending Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest each finished 11-3 in 2021, and NC State is coming off a 9-3 season.