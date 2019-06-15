Fisherville Midshipman observes replenishment-at-sea on deployment

Midshipman Kyle Bryant, from Fishersville observes as the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a replenishment-at-sea.

Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7).

