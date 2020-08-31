 

Fishersville sailor Colby Leche serving in Guam

Published Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, 9:54 am

Colby Leche

Colby Leche. U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman David Hoelting.

Builder Constructionman Colby Leche, from Fishersville, is assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3’s Detail Timor-Leste.

NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection.

The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.


