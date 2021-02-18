Fishersville man killed in Powhatan County crash

A Fishersville man was killed in a crash on Route 60 in Powhatan County reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation by Virginia State Police reveals that a 2018 Nissan Altima was headed west on Route 60 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. The driver, Evan M. Howard Berry, 28, of Fishersville, exited the vehicle and stepped into the left travel lane, where he was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Edge, a 44-year-old female, remained on scene. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

