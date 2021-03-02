Fishersville Antiques Expo set to return for 66th year in 2021 with May 7-8 spring event

Heritage Promotions announced this week the return of the Fishersville Antiques Expo, which will mark its 66th year with a two-day event in May.

The show will be held at Augusta Expoland in Fishersville on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Whether you are looking for 18th- and 19th-century American and English furniture, vintage Americana, Country, mid-century modern, jewelry, silver, textiles, art or just about any type of collectible, there truly is a treasure just waiting to be found by any and all who attend.

Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday.

For full details and additional information regarding the show, visit www.heritagepromotions.net

For securing at space, contact Ray Stokes at (434) 846-7452, Lesley Stokes Bartram (804) 239-0553 or email fishersvilleantiquesexpo@gmail.com.

