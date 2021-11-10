Fishburne Military School to honor veterans in Thursday ceremony with Sen. Tim Kaine

Published Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, 6:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fishburne Military School Corps of Cadets will honor America’s military veterans with its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the FMS Quadrangle on Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will address the Corps of Cadets and guests on hand.

“We are pleased to welcome Sen. Kaine, Mayor Henderson, area Veterans groups, FMS alumni, trustees, family members, veterans and others to join us in honoring America’s service men and women. We cannot thank those who serve and protect our nation enough for their sacrifice and diligence,” said Nicole Overton, deputy superintendent and acting president of Fishburne Military School.

The ceremony, which takes place in the Quadrangle of Fishburne Military School’s historic Yount Barracks, will begin at 3 p.m. The entire FMS Corps of Cadets will salute America’s veterans, Fishburne alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice, and all unaccounted for POW/MIA.

The ceremony includes planting flags for the fallen, and an Honor Guard firing a 21-shot rifle volley.

Following the Veterans Day ceremony, select members of the Corps of Cadets, including the FMS JROTC Battalion staff, Color Guard and an Honor Guard will travel to the graveside of Professor James Abbott Fishburne to pay homage to the school’s founder on the 100th anniversary of his death. The chairman of the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation Inc., the non-profit organization which operates Fishburne Military School, Joseph Johnson, will deliver remarks honoring the school’s Founders Day and recognizing giants of FMS history also interred at Ridgeview.

Related



