Fishburne Military School named to Top Schools list

Fishburne Military School has been named to Virginia Living’s list of Top High Schools & Colleges 2019.

Top High Schools & Colleges 2019 is a list of nearly 150 programs in public and private high schools and four-and-two-year colleges leading the way in innovation across the state. Virginia Living’s Top High Schools & Colleges 2019 recognizes schools for excellence and innovation in five categories: Arts & Humanities, Science, Math & Technology, Performing Arts, Health & Medicine and Capital Improvements.

After thorough review of each school’s programs and accomplishments, Virginia Living’s editors selected schools that have instituted programs or recently begun capital improvements aimed at strengthening students’ experiences in and beyond the classroom. Virginia Living’s Top High Schools & Colleges 2019 is the resource for anyone curious about why Virginia’s schools are consistently ranked among the nation’s best.

Fishburne Military School Superintendent Capt. Mark Black, US Navy (Ret.), notes that “Fishburne Military School has enjoyed a great many successes over the years, but being recognized for our core mission – developing educated and honorable young men – is something that makes us proudest of all.”

In recent years Fishburne has launched a successful science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM) initiative, completed a number of IT and classroom technology upgrades, and will soon open the new $4.5M Hitt-Millar Field House for athletics, training and events.