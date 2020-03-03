Fishburne Military School named to Top Schools list

Fishburne Military School has been named to Virginia Living’s list of Top Schools & Colleges 2020.

Top Schools & Colleges 2020, lists approximately 160 programs in schools across the state which are “leading the way in innovation.”

There are approximately 620 high schools and 81 colleges in the state of Virginia.

Fishburne MIlitary School has consistently made this list of the top programs since 2013.

“For the past 141 years, Fishburne Military School has been dedicated to developing educated and honorable young men. Being recognized as one of the top programs in our home state is something that makes us all extremely proud,” Fishburne Military School Superintendent Capt. Mark Black, US Navy (Ret.) said.

The Top Schools & Colleges 2020 list recognizes four-year colleges, private high schools, private K-12 schools, private K-8 schools, public high schools, and special needs schools.

According to the magazine, Virginia Living’s editors “carefully and thoroughly review each school’s programs and accomplishments, selecting schools that have instituted programs or recently begun capital improvements aimed at strengthening students’ experience in the classroom, in the field, and in their communities.”

Virginia Living’s April 2020 issue will hit newsstands March 13.

