Fishburne Military School named Best Military Unit and Drill Team at George Washington Birthday Parade

Fishburne Military School, Virginia’s oldest and smallest military school, earned top honors in Virginia’s oldest and largest George Washington Birthday Celebration.

The Caissons took first place in the Military Units and Drill Teams category and also brought home the third place award in the category of Youth Bands.

“This is always a tremendously enjoyable and gratifying event for the Corps,” notes Fishburne Military School’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert Hunt, USA (Ret.). “This year it is particularly meaningful for us as Fishburne celebrates its 100th year as an Army JROTC unit.”

Dating back to 1799, the George Washington Birthday Parade is the oldest community parade in Alexandria. According to Joseph S. Shumard, Chair of the Alexandria George Washington Birthday Celebration Committee, “217 years ago our citizens celebrated the birth of the Father of Our Country with the first George Washington Birthday Parade through the streets of Alexandria. During the previous two years, in 1797 and 1798, George Washington was the guest of honor at birthnight balls held at Gadsby’s Tavern. Since that time we have celebrated annually with reenactments, ceremonies, and symposia remembering with pride the contributions Washington made to our city and to our nation.”

