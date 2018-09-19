Fishburne Military School hosting national conference for military school leaders

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Fishburne Military School has been selected to host the Association of Military Colleges and Schools’ annual New Heads Workshop and College Prep Conference for 2018.

The conference, to be held Sept. 23-25, will focus on key issues impacting all AMCSUS schools while affording new school leaders the opportunity to meet and dialog with many of the Association’s senior Heads of School.

More than 30 military school heads and top administrators from as far away as New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell, NM) will converge on the Waynesboro campus Sunday through Tuesday. School Presidents, Superintendents, Headmasters and leaders from programs as disparate as 4-year colleges like the Virginia Military Institute and the military-style Catholic Day School, St Thomas Academy, in Minnesota, will come together to discuss policies, procedures and programs.

FMS Superintendent, Capt. Mark E. Black, US Navy (Ret.), noted “Fishburne Military School is tremendously honored to have been selected as this year’s host school for the AMCSUS Heads of School Conference. We are all extremely pleased that so many school leaders are showing interest in visiting our campus and in learning first-hand about how FMS is fulfilling our mission to produce educated and honorable young men of courage.”

AMCSUS represents 41 military colleges and college preparatory schools throughout the United States. The organization holds regular workshops in which top school officials share best practices, market research, enrollment trends and more.

“According to all of the information I’ve seen, this is, by far, the largest list of attendees ever. That certainly speaks to the amount of interest that Fishburne Military School is generating within the community. They all want to learn more about how this little school continues to lead in terms of program development and execution,” noted FMS Communications Director, Chris Richmond.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web