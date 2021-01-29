Fishburne Military School enacts COVID-19 protocols following positive test

Officials at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro have received word that a positive case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed within the campus community.

FMS has instituted a voluntary 14-day, campus quarantine with all non-essential deliveries and visits cancelled during this period. The Corps of Cadets has entered quarantine either at their homes or in designated areas of the barracks in accordance with CDC protocols.

While under quarantine, cadets will use Zoom and Google Classroom technology to continue their coursework online.

In-person instruction is tentatively slated to resume on Feb. 15.

In keeping with the protocols established in Fishburne’s published reopening plans, the cadet diagnosed with the virus was identified as a potential risk through the school’s daily screening processes.

Upon being identified as a risk, the cadet was removed from the post and will isolate at home.

“Rest assured that Fishburne Military School is meticulously adhering to our established safety and health procedures as well as to those dictated by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health. Fishburne Military School, in cooperation with local and state health authorities, is acting decisively and proactively to prevent this threat from affecting the Corps, Staff, Faculty or Community at large,” FMS Superintendent Capt. Mark Black wrote in a communication to faculty, staff, cadets and parents on Thursday.

