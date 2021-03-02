Fishburne Military School cadets supporting Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with food drive
The Fishburne Military School JROTC battalion is sponsoring a service learning project to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
In an effort to ensure that everyone has enough to eat, Fishburne cadets are hosting a food drive fom March 1-31.
If you live in or visit the Waynesboro area, you can drop off needed food items at the designated locations.
If you do not live in the immediate area or would prefer to make a monetary donation, visit www.brafb.org/fishburne
Drop off locations
- Waynesboro YMCA, 648 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro
- Shenandoah Powerhouse Gym, 2800 W. Main St., Waynesboro
- Waynesboro Fire Department, 300 W. Broad St., Waynesboro