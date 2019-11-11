Fishburne Military School, cadets mark Veterans Day with ceremony

Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, 5:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fishburne Military School cadets will be the nation’s leaders in the near future, said Lt. Col. Steele McGonegal, the commander of the Third Battalion of the 116th Infantry Regiment, based in Winchester.

Speaking at the school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony, McGonegal, a 33-year veteran of the Virginia Army National Guard, advised cadets to take the opportunity they are offered at Fishburne “and make the most of it.”

“One of my soldiers is a young man who I saw playing high school football just two years ago. In January, this young PFC is going to ranger school followed by airborne school. He is about to turn 20. He is leading the way,” McGonegal said.

Cadets later paid tribute to FMS alums who served their country in situations dating back to the Spanish-American War through ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

“Young Fishburne cadets of the time stood up, said, ‘Send me’ and served our nation to make it better. They are your veterans, your alumni. They made enormous impacts for our country,” McGonegal said.

“You are doing this today. You build relationships at young ages that make impacts beyond their time. You learn something new every day to make yourself more effective at your job. Your talents today are not yet at their varsity level. You will be better when you put in the effort … every time. Make great things happen through your efforts and your interactions with others around you. Trust your moves.”

Related

Comments