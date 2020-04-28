Fishburne Military School cadet inspired to use personal savings to help community

A Fishburne Military School eighth-grader from Clearlake, Calif., is dedicating his time and personal money to help the less fortunate in his community.

Nathan Jesus Azanza says he was inspired to serve others by the lessons taught at FMS.

“They taught me about brotherhood and to always help someone whenever you can. So, I have been going out making a mini food pantry for my community and have been using money I earned form chores … ” Azanza wrote in a note which he emailed to update his instructors about his well-being and progress in his online courses.

“I have been going to the store, getting stuff and coming back home to refill my table. I have helped many families that have needed these items. And I wore my Fishburne top because I wanted everyone to know who inspired me to do this,” the fourteen-year-old went on to write.

Fishburne Military School, where Azanza is a cadet, is a 140-year-old, all-male, US Army JROTC school located in Waynesboro. The school prides itself upon its history of “forging educated an honorable young men.”

Capt. Mark Black, US Navy (retired), Superintendent of Fishburne Military School, says that Azanza’s message couldn’t have come at a better time.

“As we conduct these final weeks of the school year online due to the COVID pandemic, it is incredibly heartening for us to see one of our young men internalizing the lessons learned here and using them to act as a force for good in his community. Cadet Azanza’s actions are both rewarding and inspiring to his instructors. Every teacher thrills to see their student learning, but when that student demonstrates that he is learning to lead through service and that he is making a positive impact on the world … well, that is life-affirming for us all,” Black said.

