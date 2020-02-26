Fishburne Military School brings home hardware from AMCSUS Awards

Fishburne Military School was honored on Monday evening during the annual Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States conference for its performance in two competitions held at the end of 2019.

The Caissons earned first place in the AMSCUS PT Challenge and third place in the AMCSUS Logic Bowl. Both competitions were open to all of the association’s membership which includes military schools of all sizes and grade levels from all across the country.

FMS Superintendent, Capt. Mark Black, US Navy (Ret), who attended the AMCSUS Conference and Awards Banquet on behalf of Fishburne Military School expressed his pride in the Caissons.

“I want to stress my heartfelt congratulations to our young men who represented themselves and their school in such high fashion,” Black said. “Fishburne Military School was one of only three schools, whether senior military colleges, junior colleges or high schools, recognized multiple times during the awards ceremony. Job well done, gentlemen.”

Although Fishburne Military School is the smallest of all schools competing, the Caissons took home hardware that required both brains and brawn.

“Our teams,” noted Fishburne Military School Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert Hunt, USA (Ret), “as led by Cadet Joshua Elms (junior-Phoenix), performed at an extremely high level, and brought a great amount of competitive spirit and pride into the events.”

In addition to Elms, the FMS team consisted of cadets Harlan Earhart (senior-Fairfax Station), Ethan Gaudin (sophomore-Baton Rouge), Justin Hill (sophomore-St. Augustine, Fla.); and William Terry (junior-Charlottesville).

In the Logic Bowl competition, cadets were required to take a one-hour computer-based examination consisting of mathematics problems, word puzzles, logic riddles, and spatial relations exercises. The team of cadets from Fishburne took the exam late last year and learned on Tuesday night that they took third place.

For the PT (physical training) competition, cadets were required to complete as many pushups and situps as they could in one minute (per exercise) and then run 1.5 miles for the best time.

The team from Fishburne earned first place in the high school category.

