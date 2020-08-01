Fishburne Military School announces new partnership with FreeWill

Fishburne Military School has recently announced a brand new partnership with New York City-based company FreeWill to bring all friends and family of Fishburne an online resource to guide you through the process of writing a legally valid will.

This partnership arrives in time for National Make-a-Will Month, which will be celebrated all throughout August.

Since 2017, FreeWill has helped over 130,000 people write their wills online, and has helped raise over $1.4 Billion for charitable organizations and institutions.

Earlier this year, their work was featured in Forbes.

Fishburne Military School is working with FreeWill because the service makes it simple to complete a complicated task online in under 20 minutes. Whether you are writing your first will, or you are updating yours, FreeWill is a great resource. You can either use the tool to print out your online will or you can create a set of documented wishes to bring to an attorney.

If you have any questions about the new partnership between Fishburne and FreeWill, visit www.fishburne.org/FMS-FreeWill for further information.

