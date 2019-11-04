Fishburne cadets volunteering at the polls on Election Day

For nearly 30 Fishburne Military School government students, Election Day is going to provide first-hand experience in civics at work.

The cadets will act as election pages, helping poll workers throughout Waynesboro to organize lines, hand out voting literature and issue the iconic “I Voted” stickers.

As each ward, the cadets will work in shifts throughout Election Day to assist election officers at each of the city’s four polling stations. They will help to greet and orient voters, and aid anyone needing assistance at the polling places.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our young men to serve the community while learning some valuable, first-hand lessons about real-world civics,” noted FMS instructor Phillip Lacey.

Lacey, who teaches government and history at Fishburne, began the Election Pages program at FMS as a way for his students to learn about the electoral process from a different perspective.

Cadets will be on station at all four Waynesboro polling locations beginning at 5:45 a.m. and work in shifts until 6:30 p.m.

