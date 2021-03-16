Fishburne cadets collect more than 4,000 meals to support Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Cadets at Fishburne Military School launched a food drive in support of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on March 1. Just over two weeks later, they have raised enough to provide thousands of meals to those in need throughout our community.

Late last week, Sarah M. Mallan, development coordinator for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, contacted Fishburne’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert A. Hunt, US Army (Ret.), and noted that the Fishburne cadets “have not only met your goal in two weeks, but have met it 10-fold! The Caissons Food Drive challenge has raised the equivalent of 4,017 meals for your neighbors in need. You are doing more than just providing food, you are providing hope for a better tomorrow for those we serve.”

With two weeks remaining in the food drive, the cadets are hoping to continue the pace and provide even more meals to their neighbors.

“Our young men are truly rallying to this cause. They have gone above and beyond all expectations in their effort to provide meals for those in need. From planning to execution, they have led this campaign with passion and drive,” Hunt said.

The Caissons Food Drive Challenge will continue through the end of March. Food donation locations are listed below and a list of preferred items is attached. Fishburne Military School encourages all those who can participate to help the Corps of Cadets provide as many meals as possible to those in need throughout our community.

Caissons Food Drive Challenge: Drop off locations

Waynesboro YMCA

648 South Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro

648 South Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro Shenandoah Powerhouse Gym

2800 West Main Street, Waynesboro

2800 West Main Street, Waynesboro Waynesboro Fire Department

300 West Broad Street, Waynesboro

Those who prefer to contribute financially may also visit www.brafb.org/fishburne.

