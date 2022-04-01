Fish kill confirmed in tributary of Meadow Creek in Charlottesville

The Charlottesville Environmental Sustainability Office received a report earlier this week from a resident regarding dead fish in a tributary of Meadow Creek in the vicinity of Cedars Court.

Charlottesville Fire Department staff conducted preliminary investigations and upon confirmation, the situation was reported to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. At this time, no known source of pollution has been identified as the cause of the fish kill. There does not appear to be an ongoing water quality concern in this area.

The city conducted initial, limited water quality testing and coordinated with the Rivanna Conservation Alliance to collect additional parameters on March 28. DEQ biologists came on site the following day to conduct an impact assessment and reported 842 dead fish, 130 dead salamanders, and 40 dead worms.

Despite further exploration of potential sources by city staff, no source or responsible party has been identified. It is likely that this is a case of illegal dumping of a chemical or toxic product.

