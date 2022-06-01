augusta free press news

First Fridays of the Valley returns to Downtown Harrisonburg June 3

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Jun. 1, 2022, 11:01 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

Arts Council of the ValleyThe Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley program includes 16 participating venues for the event on June 3.

The Harrisonburg-based event runs from 5-7 p.m.

An online map is available to help participants plot their course for the evening.

Participating venues include:

  • Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St)
  • The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St Suite B10)
  • Gaines Group Architects/The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201)
  • Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing (320 S Main St)
  • Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St)
  • Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St)
  • Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St, Ste 103)
  • Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It (125 W Water St)
  • OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St)
  • Pale Fire Brewing Company (217 S Liberty St)
  • Park Gables Gallery (1491 Virginia Ave)
  • Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St)
  • Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St)
  • Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St)
  • Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) i
  • Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St)

Other venues include: Asbury United Methodist Church, Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Hess Financial, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Rocktown Yarn, Village Juice & Kitchen, and The Wing Gallery at The Perch.

The series is exclusively sponsored by Kathy Moran Wealth Group.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: