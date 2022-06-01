First Fridays of the Valley returns to Downtown Harrisonburg June 3

The Arts Council of the Valley’s First Fridays of the Valley program includes 16 participating venues for the event on June 3.

The Harrisonburg-based event runs from 5-7 p.m.

An online map is available to help participants plot their course for the evening.

Participating venues include:

Arts Incarnate (75 N Mason St)

The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St Suite B10)

Gaines Group Architects/The Depot (141 W. Bruce St. Suite 201)

Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing (320 S Main St)

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St)

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St)

Lola’s Delicatessen (122 S Main St, Ste 103)

Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It (125 W Water St)

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St)

Pale Fire Brewing Company (217 S Liberty St)

Park Gables Gallery (1491 Virginia Ave)

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St)

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St)

Ten Thousand Villages (181 S Main St)

Virginia Quilt Museum (301 S Main St) i

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St)

Other venues include: Asbury United Methodist Church, Community Mennonite Church, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Hess Financial, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Rocktown Yarn, Village Juice & Kitchen, and The Wing Gallery at The Perch.

The series is exclusively sponsored by Kathy Moran Wealth Group.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

