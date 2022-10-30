Menu
first fridays at vmhc to offer free admission food trucks entertainment more
Culture

First Fridays at VMHC to offer free admission, food trucks, entertainment, more

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

virginia museum of history & cultureThe Virginia Museum of History & Culture has launched a new series designed for families.

On the first Friday of each month, starting Nov. 4, the museum will offer extended hours from 5-8 p.m.

There will be free admission, food trucks, activities for families, live entertainment and happy hour specials.

On Nov. 4, the evening will include a bounce house, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

For adults, there will be live music and $2 off wine and beer in the museum café.

A curated selection of regional food trucks will also be on site.

We are excited to welcome you to a NEW series designed especially for families! Now through 2023, the VMHC will offer extended hours from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on the first Friday of every month, with free museum admission, food trucks, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and happy hour specials.

Kick off the series with us on Friday, November 4, and enjoy a bounce house, face-painting, and seasonally themed gallery scavenger hunts. Activities geared towards our youngest guests will vary from month to month. For adults, there will be live music and $2 off wine and beer in the Museum Café. A curated selection of regional food trucks will also be on site.

First Fridays at VMHC also gives those in attendance a chance to check out special changing exhibitions, including American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith (on display through Dec. 31, 2022) and Cheers, Virginia! (on display through Feb. 9, 2023), as well as explore the interactive family gallery, Commonwealth Explorers.

The museum is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

For more information, visit https://secure.virginiahistory.org/overview/1912

Crystal Graham

