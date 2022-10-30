First Fridays at VMHC to offer free admission, food trucks, entertainment, more

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has launched a new series designed for families.

On the first Friday of each month, starting Nov. 4, the museum will offer extended hours from 5-8 p.m.

There will be free admission, food trucks, activities for families, live entertainment and happy hour specials.

On Nov. 4, the evening will include a bounce house, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

For adults, there will be live music and $2 off wine and beer in the museum café.

A curated selection of regional food trucks will also be on site.

First Fridays at VMHC also gives those in attendance a chance to check out special changing exhibitions, including American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith (on display through Dec. 31, 2022) and Cheers, Virginia! (on display through Feb. 9, 2023), as well as explore the interactive family gallery, Commonwealth Explorers.

The museum is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

For more information, visit https://secure.virginiahistory.org/overview/1912