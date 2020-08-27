First District Democratic nominee Qasim Rashid begins in-person event series

Democratic congressional nominee Qasim Rashid will be holding events in every locality in the First District over the next two months, beginning on Saturday.

These events will be safe, outdoor, and socially distanced.

The first three events will be held this weekend:

“The best part of this campaign is meeting people all across Virginia’s First District,” Rashid said. “Every county, every city, every town, frankly every neighborhood, faces different challenges and has different issues to be addressed, especially now as we’re facing the COVID-19 crisis.”

“These events are about connecting with voters and working with localities to ensure everyone has what they need to vote in the upcoming election,” Qasim said. “Our events will raise awareness on voter registration, the absentee ballot request process, and make sure all of our votes are counted.”

Masks are required at every event and social distancing measures will be enforced.

