First Augusta Health Booster Shot Clinic open for registration

Published Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, 10:09 am

Augusta Health’s first Booster Shot Clinic has been scheduled for Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the AH Fitness Center mass clinic site.

The Registration Link is at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Third-dose COVID-19 booster shots are available only to:

Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (no proof of a medical condition is required at this time); and who

Have already received two doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; and who

Received their second dose of vaccine more than 28 days ago.

Those using the clinic should bring proof of their previous vaccination such as the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card received at a previous clinic.

Individuals with questions the booster shot should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss if a third dose is appropriate for them, or call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Additional Booster Clinics will be scheduled soon. Please go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com and watch for updates.